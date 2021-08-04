Residential schools were part of genocide plan, Manitoba's Indigenous reconciliation minister says

Manitoba's recently appointed minister for Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations, who previously suggested residential schools were founded with good intentions, has once again said he believes the schools Indigenous children were forced to attend were part of a genocide.

During a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Treaty 1 on Tuesday, Alan Lagimodiere, who was sworn into the cabinet post last month, said that prime minister John A. Macdonald's plan was to eliminate Indigenous people from Canada.

"It was genocide. There's no way we can defend those actions. And those actions continued for years and years until the 1990s and they destroyed generations," he said Tuesday.

He repeated that stance again on Wednesday, during a news conference announcing a design competition for a statue of Chief Peguis planned for the Manitoba legislative grounds.

The residential school system "wasn't just cultural genocide. They weren't just attempting to erase the culture," Lagimodiere repeated on Wednesday.

"Sir John A. [Macdonald] and his plan was to eliminate Indigenous people from Canada. And that, to me, is genocide."

Governments and Canadian citizens need to acknowledge how deeply wrong some of the decisions made by past leaders were and the lasting impact of those decisions, Lagimodiere said — not only for the Indigenous population but for all Canadians.

The 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report concluded the residential school system was a cultural genocide.

Earlier this year, Winnipeg Centre NDP MP Leah Gazan tabled a motion in the House of Commons seeking unanimous consent to call on the federal government to recognize what happened at residential schools as a genocide. The motion did not gain unanimous consent.

It's believed Lagimodiere is the first member of Manitoba's current cabinet to publicly say the residential school system was part of a genocide.

During his swearing into cabinet on July 15, Lagimodiere angered Indigenous leaders when he said the people who operated residential schools believed "they were doing the right thing."

He issued an apology the next day and has been visiting First Nations communities recently on what he calls a listening and learning journey.