Days-long air quality advisory extended in part of Manitoba due to forest fires

Smoky skies have Environment Canada extending an air quality advisory for parts of Manitoba on Thursday.

Winnipeg, the Interlake and parts of eastern Manitoba have been experiencing advisories since earlier this week due smoke from forest fires west of Red Lake, Ont.

Environment Canada lifted the advisory for Winnipeg early Thursday. The federal agency said smoke had mostly cleared from parts of southern Manitoba by Wednesday night.

"Even though some [areas] in Manitoba still have the advisory and some don't, I would still advise to stay indoors because of the wind: you never know with a Manitoba Prairie wind," said Hailey Coleman, health programs co-ordinator for the Manitoba Lung Association. "Stay indoors until all of Manitoba is clear."

The following areas remain under an air quality advisory:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Poplar River.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Environment Canada said smoke is expected to thin out and shift north Thursday afternoon with changing winds. By the evening, it's expected southwest winds will push smoke out of parts of Manitoba, save for areas east of Lake Winnipeg nearest to the fires.

Manitobans in affected areas are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and to stop activity altogether if breathing becomes laboured.

Young children, elderly people, pregnant people and those with heart or lung conditions, including asthma, are at higher risk and should avoid exposure to smoke as much as possible, Environment Canada says.

COVID-19 patients or those in recovery may also be more vulnerable, Coleman said.

It isn't advisable to go jogging or exercise outdoors right now, she said, and those who work in physically demanding professions such as construction should do their jobs at a slower pace and take breaks indoors where possible.

Symptoms to be aware of include a scratchy throat, nose and eyes, and asthma-like symptoms such as having trouble catching your breath, wheezing and coughing.

Coleman said the advice extends to everyone, at risk or otherwise, because some people may have an underlying condition they aren't aware of that could be exacerbated by the smoke.

"Everyone is unique with how they react to it, but it is a big deal: the pollutants get into your lungs and it reacts to everyone so differently," she told Faith Fundal on CBC Information Radio Thursday.

Coleman also recommends checking in on people who live alone, especially those with health conditions.

"Make sure they have a plan and are taking their medication," she said.

Those experiencing related health issues can call Health Links (204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257) or check the province's website for more information on the risks associated with smoke.