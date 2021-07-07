Forest fire smoke advisory continues for parts of Manitoba

Air quality advisories have been extended for parts of the Interlake and eastern Manitoba due to smoke from forest fires east of Berens River and west of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.

The first advisories were issued Monday and extended slightly further north Wednesday into Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Despite a smoky haze continuing to hang over Winnipeg, the previous Environment Canada advisory in effect in the city has been lifted.

Southerly winds are expected to blow some of the smoke into central areas of the province late Wednesday.

Most of the smoke is anticipated to be flushed out of the province by Thursday due to westerly winds, though some parts of Manitoba east of Lake Winnipeg may continue to experience smoke, Environment Canada says.

The following areas remain under an air quaility advisory Wednesday:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Island Lake, Oxford House, Gods Lake.

Poplar River.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Environment Canada warns anyone in and around these areas to be mindful of potential health risks associated with the smoke.

Manitobans are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and to stop activity altogether if breathing becomes laboured.

Young children, elderly people, pregnant people and those with heart or lung conditions, including asthma, are at higher risk and should avoid exposure to smoke as much as possible, Environment Canada says.

Those experiencing related health issues can call Health Links (204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257) or check the province's website for more information on the risks associated with smoke.