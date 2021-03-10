Manitoba government eyes new rules to curb rural crime, tighten farm security
One bill partly aimed at animal rights activists, other makes it easier to prosecute trespassers: ministers
The Manitoba government is planning to tighten rules around farm security and trespassing on rural property.
One of two bills now before the legislature would require a person to obtain consent before entering a biosecurity zone or feeding an animal in transport.
Agriculture Minister Blaine Pedersen says the bill is partly aimed at animal rights activists who might pose a threat to biosecurity standards.
But he says the main thrust is to ensure producers are able to maintain food safety protocols.
The second bill would make it easier to prosecute people for trespassing on large properties that are not fully fenced in.
The current law requires the landowner to issue a verbal or written warning in many cases, and Justice Minister Cameron Friesen says removing that requirement would reduce the chance of a potentially violent confrontation.
