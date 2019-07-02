'Many challenges' on horizon for Manitoba farmers heading into election, agriculture group says

A group that represents Manitoba farmers will be surveying the four major political parties ahead of the fall election on what they think should be done to improve the poor condition of many rural roads, the education funding system and climate change management.

Keystone Agriculture Producers, which represents Manitoba farmers, outlined three priority areas heading into the Sept. 10 election, including effective climate change programming, enhanced spending on infrastructure and "equitable education funding."

"We have many challenges on the horizon," KAP president Bill Campbell told reporters outside the legislature Tuesday.

"The next provincial government needs to come to the table with a real plan for the agriculture sector to continue to provide positive economic growth for Manitoba farmers."

Bill Campbell, president of Keystone Agricultural Producers, speaks with reporters Tuesday outside the legislature regarding priorities of farmers heading into the Sept. 10 provincial election. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

KAP intends to survey the Manitoba Liberal Party, Green Party, New Democratic Party and Progressive Conservatives on the three areas and share party responses with the public.

Campbell said the last seven years have seen municipal contributions to education funding increase by over 50 per cent, while the provincial government education funding has gone down.

"We need an education funding system that works on improving outcomes with steady, predictable funding provided by the province and not by property owners," Campbell said.

"We need to ensure that the province continues its share of funding for education."

A deficient road maintenance operation adds costs to Manitoba farmers and limits market access, Campbell said.

"Roads that are not maintained mean less economic growth and less investment in Manitoba," he said. "The $350-million-a-year provincial spending infrastructure does not come close to dealing with the $11-billion infrastructure deficit our province is faced with."

The next government will also need to support water management work by producers as part of any future green strategy, said Campbell.

KAP said agriculture brings more than $6 billion into the Manitoba economy annually and creates over 35,000 jobs.

