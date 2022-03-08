Event highlights plight of Afghan women on International Women's Day

The plight of Afghan women struggling to escape after the Taliban took over their country was the main focus of a breakfast fundraiser on International Women's Day.

The event was organized by the Afghanistan Task Force Group of Manitoba, which is working to sponsor three families to come to the province.

Nazefa Ismail, who came to Canada years ago with her young family, spoke about two of the families who managed to flee to Pakistan, but still face danger because of the presence of the Taliban in the area.

"Their current circumstances are dire as they are living in very cramped, unheated quarters and barely have enough food to live," she said.

Muslim persecution

The mothers of both families are sisters, Ismail said, and the families were persecuted because they are Sayyid and Shia Muslims.

Their situation in Pakistan is precarious because they don't have proper documentation.

Ariana Yaftali, a member of the task force, remembered what it was like when she was a child refugee from Afghanistan.

"The fear, not knowing what's going to happen, the persecution of my family, the disappearance of my father, the ongoing harassment of my mother," she said. "Those things are definitely common stories among the refugees."

She said many of the gains made by women in the last few years have been wiped out after months of Taliban rule.

"Judges, teachers, doctors, nurses, students participating in sports and music … Sadly, all this progress vanished as Taliban took over the control of Afghanistan."

Harsh conditions

Kobra Aritanta spoke about a relative of hers who loved to play music, which is prohibited by the Taliban. He hid his instruments in Arainta's brother's house.

"After the Taliban found them, they destroyed them and burned them and beat my brother," she said.

She said women can't go to work, people can't afford food and in some cases have resorted to selling their children or body parts, Arianta said.

"This is not living, this is just not dying," she said.

The group had a cookbook with Afghan recipes on sale to raise funds for the families.

The event was organized in collaboration with many members of the provincial and federal Liberal parties, including Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont, former foreign minister Lloyd Axworthy and former member of parliament Anita Neville.