Manitoba will welcome a charter plane from Pakistan carrying more than 300 refugees from Afghanistan on Friday.

Their arrival is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to resettle 40,000 people in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told CBC News that nearly 17,600 Afghans and their family members have already arrived in Canada.

A year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan now faces a humanitarian crisis with millions of people struggling to find food, while women and girls have had their basic rights scaled back.

Boris Ntambwe, resettlement and housing manager for Accueil Francophone, said 115 of the refugees will be dispersed throughout Brandon, Winkler, Winnipeg, and the rest will settle throughout Canada.

"We are going to offer them, first of all, a place that they couldn't have food and relax a little bit and have an intake and have immediate assessment to see if there's any urgent needs that need to be addressed, any medical or health issues," he said.

The not-for-profit organization that provides services and programs to newcomers in the province is prepared to welcome the refugees at Winnipeg's airport sometime on Friday, and has been anticipating their arrival since early July.

"It kept on being postponed and it hasn't been easy at this particular moment of time … hotels are booked all over the place. We are receiving Ukrainians, receiving Afghans, so it's all packed and full," Ntambwe said, who has been managing the many moving parts involved with Friday's arrival.

He has been collaborating with airlines, hotels, airports, catering services and health services so that when the Afghans arrive, they have what they need, he said.

Boris Ntambwe, a resettlement and housing manager for Accueil Francophone, has been collaborating with other not-for-profits, hospitality businesses and airports to help welcome over 300 Afghan refugees to Canada. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

Once the refugees land in Winnipeg, Westman Immigration Services (WIS) is prepared to transport 50 of them to Brandon—the largest intake of refugees the organization has ever had at once.

They will then help sort out temporary and permanent accommodations and provide families with a needs assessment, a (WIS) spokesperson said.

For the people moving on to other destinations within Canada, they are set up to spend a few days in Winnipeg before continuing their journey.

Ariana Yaftali, who was born in Kabul and co-founded the Afghan Canadian Women's Organization, will be one of the volunteers providing support to the newcomers.

She knows from personal experience how overwhelmed and emotional the refugees may be when they arrive.

"We will provide that critical support, which is assuring them that now they are in a safe place, they are in Canada where we have respect for human rights. They are free from any form of violence [and] persecution," Yaftali said.

She hopes she can be a role model, and help them navigate things like preparing for the winter weather, and enrolling kids for school—things Yaftali found challenging when she first arrived in Canada.

"If they see people like me and community members, or people who have been through this journey ... then they can see, oh, you know what? This person can make it, and I can make it too."