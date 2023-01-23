Manitoba premier hints at another round of affordability help, suggests it'll support everybody

The Manitoba government is planning to dish out another round of affordability help as the cost of living continues to rise.

Premier Heather Stefanson hinted at an announcement this week that would help all Manitobans.

"We'll have more specifics on that later this week, but I think we've heard from Manitobans that everybody is struggling to make ends meet these days. I think it's important that we look at everyone overall," Stefanson said Monday after an unrelated announcement in Lorette.

"We need to make sure that we're trying to make ends meet for Manitobans in the best way we can, particularly those that are suffering the most right now."

When asked to clarify, Stefanson chuckled after saying "stay tuned," a common refrain from the premier when reporters seek more information on what's to come.

Several provinces cut cheques

This would be the second round of help specifically to help Manitobans address inflation.

Last year, several provinces, including Saskatchewan and Quebec, cut cheques for people in need.

Manitoba made a targeted pledge, cutting cheques for certain demographics likely to feel the strain of inflation the most: families with children, low-income seniors and people on income assistance.

In particular, Manitoba offered families with children and a household income of less than $175,000 in 2021 a benefit cheque of $250 for the first child and $200 for each additional child.

As well, seniors with a family income less than $40,000, who rent or own a home and claimed the education property tax credit on their 2021 income tax return, got a $300 cheque.

At the time, Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said Manitoba's approach "most broadly and most equitably" distributes benefits to those in most need.

The government has been criticized for some of its measures, such as cheques given to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which broad benefits were handed out to everybody.

A survey on the government website may also hint at future affordability measures.

The survey, which is meant to inform provincial budget deliberations, asked people which measures they'd support, ranging from a one-time rebate cheque to lowering the provincial portion of the gas tax and reducing the income tax and provincial sales tax.

Asked specifically about reducing taxes, Stefanson signalled again that Manitobans should look to the budget in the spring for some possible relief.

The premier said her government is able to strike a balance between financial relief and the need for additional spending in critical areas, such as health care.