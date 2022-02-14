Manitoba launches new advisory council on immigration in effort to strengthen and diversify economy

A new advisory council on immigration will act as an expert panel for the purposes of recommending improvements to the province's current immigration policies and programs, government officials announced Monday afternoon.

Premier Heather Stefanson along with Manitoba Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said the Immigration Advisory Council, co-chaired by former federal foreign affairs minister Dr. Lloyd Axworthy, will review the entire continuum of immigration, from promotion to retention of newcomers.

The council will also provide concise recommendations and concrete actions to the province, such as strengthening the Canada-Manitoba Immigration Agreement.

Stefanson said the province has a plan to incentive investment, foster job creation, improve and expand education and training opportunities in an effort to facilitate economic growth in the province. Immigration and a diverse workforce contribute to a strong economy, Stefanson said.

She said Manitoba needs to make it easier for people to come to the province to "build a life of opportunity and prosperity."

The advisory council will focus on attracting and recruiting more immigrants and business investors to the province, streamlining the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program and fostering Manitoba's settlement and integration programs and services, as well as foreign credential recognition programs.

The advisory council is expected to consist of individuals with expertise related to immigration services, governance, economic development, analysis, project management and community integration.

It will represent front-line immigration service providers, ethnocultural community leaders and organizations, representatives of Manitoba's business, industry, and academic communities and will have urban, regional and francophone representation.

Work to finalize the council's membership is expected to begin immediately. A final report will be provided by the end of the year, the premier said.

Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said the announcement builds on the success of Manitoba's Provincial Nominee Program, which received 6,275 applications in 2021, the highest number of nominees since the program was established in 1998.