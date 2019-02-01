Rural families, some just outside city, say they're refused service at Winnipeg youth mental health facility

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says efforts are underway to improve access to mental health care, amid complaints that rural families are being denied some services at the Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre.

Angela Taylor, founder and executive director of Inspire Community Outreach, says she recently heard from 21 different families over the span of three days who say staff at MATC told them they wouldn't qualify for services because they lived outside of Winnipeg.

Inspire Community Outreach is a non-profit social services agency providing education and programming to those living with mental health issues and neurological/cognitive differences.

Taylor says she's seen a spike in demand for the program's services over the last month.

"We started tracking this and talking to families," she said.

"We're discovering that these families actually did apply for care at the [MATC] and were denied service because of where they lived."

She said at first she assumed there were certain programs MATC didn't provide outside Winnipeg, but she's since noticed the families had been applying for a range of services.

"Slowly, as we got more and more intakes, we started discovering that [some types] of challenge — including autism, including FASD or other types of neurological and behavioural differences — were all being turned away, no matter where they live outside of the city," she said.

"That's a concern for us because it's a concern for families."

The MATC provides a range of mental health services to children and adolescents who experience psychiatric and/or emotional disorders and their families, according to the agency's website.

Taylor said in some cases, the families she's spoken to live "literally a couple kilometres outside of the perimeter" and while Inspire is stepping in to provide assistance, she worries others that are being denied service will end up falling through the cracks.

"I raise children with disabilities and I know the system very well," she said.

"After hearing so many 'no's' we just give up."

Working to improve access: WRHA

In an email to CBC News, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson Paul Turenne said while MATC serves clients both in Winnipeg and elsewhere in Manitoba, "there are some clients from outside Winnipeg that MATC is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate."

Turenne said when MATC isn't able to provide service to families outside Winnipeg, intake clinicians well help them find resources available in their local area.

He said not every region of Manitoba offers the same level of baseline services — something the province is working to fix while it works to incorporate recommendations made in the Virgo report on mental health care and addictions treatment in Manitoba.

That report was released last May.

"Clinical experts from across Manitoba are also using the Virgo recommendations to support the development of provincial standards and service models that will better align services and supports with patients' level of need and complexity," Turenne said.

Taylor says she's reached out to the Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre with the hope of working with the organization to make sure families receive the support they need.

"With the support of amazing organizations like MATC, families can stabilize quicker, they can have higher well-being — so I'm really hoping that we can figure this out together," she said.

"Large organizations that are provincially funded through millions of dollars, I'm hoping that they'll find a way."