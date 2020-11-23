Acupuncturists say Manitoba should consider them essential service

Acupuncturists say Manitoba's decision to ban them from working is having a serious impact on the health of their patients — some who are frontline workers that rely on acupuncture to deal with mental stress and physical pain.

"It's quite frustrating and very arbitrary," said Claire Turnbull, a registered acupuncturist in Winnipeg.

Under new COVID-19 restrictions, physiotherapy, chiropractic and massage therapy are all allowed to continue, but acupuncture is not.

Turnbull said she's had to tell nurses she can't see them anymore.

"Lots of them are being mandated to work longer than 12 hour shifts. Now they are not able to rely on their proven therapy that has helped them for years with their migraines or with their back pain," she said.

Turnbull, who works at Family Acupuncture Wellness Clinic with three other acupuncturists, said their services are needed now more than ever as it also helps with mental health.

"People's anxiety and depression is through the roof when they're battling unemployment and isolation and the fear of living through a pandemic," she said.

Turnbull said acupuncture also helps patients with severe pain and digestive issues who may otherwise end up in hospital.

"I have clients that could avoid going into emergency for a five-day migraine or for hydration after a Crohn's attack where they have not been able to keep any food or water down," she said.

Claire Turnbull, an acupuncturist in Winnipeg, says she treats frontline health-care workers for everything from back pain to anxiety. Now more than ever, she thinks people should be allowed to access health services like acupuncture. (Emilie Christie/Submitted by Claire Turnbull)

Turnbull said she supports a lockdown, but the province's decision to not allow acupuncturists to continue to practice like other health-care services shows a lack of understanding of the safety measures in place.

Acupuncturists have little physical contact with their patients, she said. The actual treatment when the pins are put into someone's body is only five to 10 minutes.

Acupuncture is also included in many people's private health benefits, she said.

Turnbull is one of 65 acupuncturists in Manitoba registered with the Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Association of Canada. The self-regulating organization is federally recognized and requires all members to complete a minimum of 3,000 hours of training and pass an exam, according to spokesperson and Manitoba acupuncturist Priscilla Kerr.

Priscilla Kerr, with the Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Association of Canada, says acupuncturists are being lumped in with the personal care industry. Her organization is in conversations with the province hoping to have the restriction changed. (Submitted by Priscilla Kerr)

Manitoba is lumping acupuncturists in with the beauty and personal care industry, Kerr says.

Her group has been in discussions with the provincial government to have the rules changed.

"We want to work with them and reverse this situation," Kerr said.

Physiotherapists who do acupuncture allowed to continue

A provincial spokesperson says since acupuncture is not a regulated profession, it is not allowed to operate under the new orders.

"An exception for massage therapy, which is not regulated, was made because many massage therapists work in the same office as regulated health professionals (for example, a chiropractor's office may also have a massage therapist on-staff)," a spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC News.

"Some regulated health professionals are also trained to perform acupuncture, so if that's the case, they are able to offer acupuncture under the orders."

But just like massage therapy, clinics may also employ a dedicated acupuncturist too.

"I believe it is oversight by the government," said Chelsea White, who works as an athletic therapist and is co-owner of Advantage Conditioning, which has an acupuncturist on staff.

"I don't know the difference ... why a physiotherapist can continue to give acupuncture, but an acupuncturist cannot, especially when that's their training," she said.

Athletic therapist Chelsea White is still allowed to treat patients in current health restrictions, but her on-staff acupuncturist can't. She says she doesn't understand why a physiotherapist can still use acupuncture, but someone specifically trained in it can't. (www.advantageconditioning.com/)

Chelsea said her clinic will often recommend acupuncture when someone's pain is too severe to receive athletic therapy.

"I have a lot of patients who do rely on it for pain, especially those who are trying to avoid using other types of pain medications," Chelsea said.

Her clinic's acupuncturist Cassie White said she hopes the province will rethink its decision and allow her to begin practicing again.

"We'll do the best we can to refer them to other therapies, because the goal at the end of the day is to help them in their pain management. But for many, acupuncture is very effective as a single therapy."