'Get outside': Manitoba trail system gets $7M enhancement boost

Manitoba's network of active transportation trails is getting a $7-million injection that will help maintain and expand it, the provincial government says.

"Get outside and explore Manitoba — there is no better place to be and no better time to explore our beautiful province," Premier Brian Pallister said in a news release announcing the funding on Friday.

"Our government is proud to partner with Trails Manitoba and the Winnipeg Foundation to ensure our trails and pathways are more safe and accessible for all users, for many generations to come."

There are more than 1,700 kilometres of active transportation trails throughout the province, the news release says.

The Manitoba government has created three funds that will be managed by Trails Manitoba and held in trust by the Winnipeg Foundation.

A $1-million operating endowment fund will serve as ongoing operating funding for Trails Manitoba, a $4-million improvement endowment fund will support the creation of new trails and improvements to existing ones, and a $2-million strategic fund will support capital projects that advance recreational trail development in Winnipeg.

"This investment by the province will allow us to leverage support for many trail projects throughout Manitoba," said Erik Dickson, president of Trails Manitoba.

"It provides the financial stability to ensure our organization is sustainable and able to continue supporting the construction and maintenance of recreational trails, while improving our province's trail offerings and ensuring their long-term viability for future generations to enjoy."

Trails Manitoba will announce more information on eligibility and project criteria in the coming weeks.

"We know that Manitobans took advantage of our trail system in record numbers this year and we want to ensure we continue to support this type of outdoor recreation opportunity," Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said in the news release.

"Whether it's commuting to and from work or escaping the city for a country hike or ride, today's announcement ensures there will be more trails for all Manitobans to use and enjoy well into the future."