NDP bid to create no-protest zones around Manitoba abortion providers falls apart

A New Democratic bill to create buffer zones around health-care facilities where abortions are provided was rejected by a majority of MLAs Thursday at the Manitoba Legislature.

The legislation failed to garner support from the majority Progressive Conservative government.

Opposition house leader Nahanni Fontaine introduced the bill last month, which she said would protect women and girls from shouting protesters.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister had said he wouldn't entertain the idea, which would erode people's freedom to protest.

The Ontario government introduced similar legislation last year following cases of harassment, and Alberta has passed a similar law.