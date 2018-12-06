Skip to Main Content
NDP bid to create no-protest zones around Manitoba abortion providers falls apart

NDP bid to create no-protest zones around Manitoba abortion providers falls apart

A New Democratic bill to create buffer zones around health-care facilities where abortions are provided was rejected by a majority of MLAs Thursday at the Manitoba Legislature.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said invoking buffer zones would infringe upon people's right to protest

CBC News ·
NDP house leader Nahanni Fontaine said her bill would protect the safety of women who seek abortions and shield the people who provide them by prohibiting protesting, demonstrating or picketing within certain areas. (Warren Kay/CBC )

A New Democratic bill to create buffer zones around health-care facilities where abortions are provided was rejected by a majority of MLAs Thursday at the Manitoba Legislature.

The legislation failed to garner support from the majority Progressive Conservative government.

Opposition house leader Nahanni Fontaine introduced the bill last month, which she said would protect women and girls from shouting protesters.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister had said he wouldn't entertain the idea, which would erode people's freedom to protest.

The Ontario government introduced similar legislation last year following cases of harassment, and Alberta has passed a similar law.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories