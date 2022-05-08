Manitobans rally in support of abortion access amid possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

Dozens of people turned up at the Manitoba Legislature on Sunday to rally for people's right to access safe abortions in the United States.

The protesters were calling attention to a leaked draft opinion which suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Kat Greer wore a long red dress and a white hat, a nod to Margaret Atwood's book The Handmaid's Tale, which tells the story of a totalitarian state in which many women were forced into sexual slavery to bear children for wealthy families.

"Bodily autonomy is for everyone. This is an egregious human rights violation to remove the right to terminate a pregnancy from someone, and it's our job as human beings to develop empathy with other human beings and stand up for their rights when they're being violated," said Greer, an administrator with Handmaids' Local 204 & 431, a pro-choice group in Manitoba.

Greer says the event was also a chance to speak about access to abortions in Canada, and how the U.S. decision could affect that access for Canadians in the future.

"If you live in northern remote regions, accessing an abortion can be very difficult. P.E.I. does not have elective abortion on the island, and we have a government here in Manitoba that is not properly funding access to abortion," Greer said.

Kat Greer of Handmaids' Local 204 & 431 says the lack of access to abortion is a human rights issue. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

She says it's concerning that abortion was moved to the provincial status of women's minister's responsibility from the health minister's.

"They don't see it as a health-care issue," she said.

The province's Progressive Conservative health ministers have consistently deferred questions about abortions to that department.

Karen Smith was in the crowd on Sunday, along with her kids, to stand up for the right to choose.

A protester holds a sign that says 'Mind your own uterus' at pro-choice rally in Winnipeg on Sunday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"Being a mother is fundamental to who I am ... But that was my choice, and it should be everybody's choice. We should be able to to to have that choice, too, if I don't want to be a mother, I shouldn't have to be," she said.

"I thought that the work that we did in the '80s had set the stage for freedoms and reproductive rights, and it's shocking to me that we're back here and discussing that it may all be taken away from us."

NDP House leader and MLA for St. Johns Nahnanni Fontaine attended the rally for those who don't have easy access to abortion here in the province.

"We don't have the infrastructure to make sure that every single woman and gender diverse folk that need Mifegymiso or surgical abortion have access to it," she said.

CBC News asked the province for comment, but didn't immediately receive a response.