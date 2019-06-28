Manitoba RCMP circulate sketch of man who abducted 16-year-old girl

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who abducted a 16-year-old girl near Landmark on Sunday.

The Mounties released a composite sketch Friday of the man who was driving a black pickup truck when he snatched a teenager out walking her dog near the southeastern Manitoba town.

The family of the teen said the stranger forced her into a truck at knifepoint and took off.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP described the man as 18-22 years old, clean cut, approximately 5-foot-8, with a medium build, thick wavy black hair and a round face.

He may have been wearing a blue hoodie with yellow flame writing on the front, green-and-blue patterned shorts that resembled swim trunks and sandals.

The truck he was driving was described as an older model, matte black four-door with a tinted rear window. The vehicle does not have running boards or steps, police said in a news release.

Police said they have done an extensive search of the area, but have not found a suspect. Landmark is about 35 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg

People should immediately contact RCMP if they notice a suspicious person in their area that matches the description provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to submit information anonymously. You can also submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.