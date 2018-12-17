Manitoba seizes 71,000 contraband cigarettes

Two men from Winnipeg have been arrested for allegedly peddling 71,000 contraband cigarettes.

The accused, aged 26 and 44, are facing provincial charges under The Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act and The Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act. They were arrested on Dec. 12.

The province was set to lose $20,945 in tax revenue if the cigarettes were sold.

If convicted, the men would face fines as high as $10,000 and up to six months of imprisonment. They may face a triple tax penalty of $62,835.

The illegal products were confiscated by members of the Manitoba Finance Taxation Special Investigations Unit and RCMP.

Anyone with information on contraband tobacco in Manitoba is asked to contact their local police department or the Manitoba Finance Special Investigations Unit at 204-945-1137.