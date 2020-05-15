Manitoba pitches $6,000 incentive to urge charities, non-profits to hire summer students

Manitoba charities and non-profit organizations are now eligible for thousands of dollars if they hire at least one student under the province's wage subsidy program.

Premier Brian Pallister announced Tuesday that his government is trying to stimulate job creation by making $6,000 in financial aid available to these organizations.

They will receive $3,000 upon confirmation of the student's hiring. The remaining $3,000 will be paid out at the end of the summer.

Applications for the program will open online beginning on June 16.

"Accessing this new program will be simple. It will be quick," Pallister said.

"Non-profits and charities just have to show evidence of a summer student being hired and payment will be processed very soon thereafter."

The non-profit summer student incentive program is in addition to the province's existing $120-million wage subsidy program to help businesses hire high school and post-secondary students.

In that program, announced in April, an organization can receive at least $5,000 in funding per student to help cover their wages, up to a maximum of five students.

Work rather than binge TV: Pallister

Pallister said it's important to convince young people to work rather than taking federal subsidies, such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

"It isn't just the money. It's what you get in terms of knowledge and experience from the work," he said.

"And for young people sitting on a couch: binge-watching Netflix isn't gonna get you many jobs going forward, but if you can get some valuable experience during the summer at a job, that's really useful."

Pallister also revealed on Tuesday he would have more to say next week regarding interprovincial travel restrictions.

In a statement, Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont called the new support for charities and non-profits "another half-assed, half-baked program."

The province is leaving it up to Ottawa to create jobs during the pandemic, he said.