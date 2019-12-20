Manitoba freezes education property taxes again

Manitoba is freezing education property taxes for a second consecutive year, while making up the difference for the 37 public school divisions counting on extra tax money, the province says.

The province will also provide 1.34 per cent boost in annual funding — a 0.55 per cent increase in operating funding and an eight per cent increase in capital funds.

The increase in operating funding will likely fall short of covering cost increases because of runaway inflation.

Manitoba unveiled its funding commitments for the kindergarten to Grade 12 school system in 2022-23 at a virtual news conference on Friday.

The province promised an extra $7 million in operating funding, the equivalent of a 0.55 per cent increase, and an extra $11 million for capital projects, or an eight per cent increase.

The province will also give out $23.2 million to offset the revenue loss from freezing the rate of education property taxes, officials said.

As well, $77 million will go to public schools as a one-time payment to cover the financial pressures they're facing, including recently negotiated wage agreements. That's in addition to the $80 million promised for these cost pressures last month, officials said.

The funding increases may not be enough to keep up with rising costs, though. Manitoba's annual inflation rate was 4.7 per cent as of December, Statistics Canada reports.