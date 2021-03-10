Indigenous duo, jazz guitarist among Manitoba nominees for 2021 Junos

The name of Winnipeg band Burnstick's Juno-nominated album Kîyânaw means "us" in Cree, and that sense of togetherness could very well define the past year for the married musical duo.

"In these crazy times we have to stay home so much," said Nadia Gaudet Burnstick, who forms half of the folk band bearing the same surname with her husband, Jason Burnstick.

"I know that we're probably all getting sick of each other at this point, but I will never regret the extra time I've had with my son and I think that to me is very hopeful, and I see a big future for him, and everything that we do is basically for him."

The album, released in 2019, is among a handful of recordings by Manitoba artists nominated for the 2021 Juno Awards. Burnstick is up for Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year.

This is Jason Burnstick's second Juno nomination. His solo album Burn received a nomination in 2007 for what was then called Aboriginal Recording of the Year.

Earning a nomination as a duo had been a goal for the band, he said.

"I feel really happy about it. I can't remember how happy I was last time, but I think I'm more happier this time" he said.

The couple were both on a Zoom call when they found out they had been nominated.

"My phone started dinging a lot and I was like what's happening?" said Nadia.

Getting the nomination Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year means a lot to the couple, as Indigenous people. Jason is Plains Cree, and Nadia is Francophone-Métis.

"I think First Nations people do have a unique perspective in Canada," said Jason. "They have a unique experience, historically. It's even felt today, so I think voices are heard through the arts, and I think music is one of them, and I think this category is another avenue for that."

The list of Manitoba nominees also includes jazz guitarist Jocelyn Gould, who is nominated for Jazz Album of the Year (Solo). Indie-pop diva Begonia's 2019 album Fear is up for Adult Alternative Album of the Year, and Peguis First Nation singer-songwriter William Prince is up for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for Reliever.

Other familiar Manitoba names nominated for Junos this year include Christian singer-songwriter Steve Bell, for his album Wouldn't You Love to Know, and classic rock icon Neil Young, whose album Colorado is nominated for Rock Album of the Year, along with long-time backing band Crazy Horse.

A full list of Juno nominees can be found online. The winners will be announced March 27.