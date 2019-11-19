Manitoba Tories focus on crime, tax cuts in agenda for next year

Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government plans to crack down on crime in downtown Winnipeg and will introduce small tax cuts on some services, fulfilling promises made during the provincial election campaign.

Those were among the highlights included in the government's new speech from the throne, which outlines the province's plan for the coming year.

The speech, read Tuesday afternoon at the legislature by Chief Justice Richard Chartier, says the government is "deeply concerned" about crime rates and is determined to combat an increase in gang violence.

The Tories, who were re-elected in September, said in the speech that they'll make it easier for authorities to liquidate drug dealers' assets by expanding the civil forfeiture process, and will invest $10 million in a crime-fighting strategy that will see resources to bring drug dealers to justice beefed up.

Cash for tips about drug dealers

The City of Winnipeg has seen 41 homicides already this year — matching 2011 for the worst year on recent record for homicides in the city.

The government says it will make additional investments to the RCMP to help fight crime in rural Manitoba, and new Crime Stoppers campaigns will be launched in Winnipeg, Brandon and rural communities.

The province will also give new cash to tipsters who call in with information about drug dealers, the throne speech promised, and there will also be greater support for the Winnipeg police tactical team.

PST cut on wills, tax returns

The Tories also unveiled measures focused on Pallister's election campaign promise to help Manitobans "keep cash on the kitchen table."

His government will eliminate the provincial sales tax on wills, tax returns and salon services over $50, the throne speech said. Vehicle registration fees are being reduced by 10 per cent and probate fees will be removed by July 1, 2020.

Premier Brian Pallister and other members of the Manitoba Legislature listen as his government's 2019 throne speech is read on Tuesday. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

The government still plans to eliminate the education portion of property taxes in the first year after the budget is balanced, according to the speech.

There are also changes coming to the province's labour law that will allow survivors of sexual violence to take time off from work to get counselling, regardless of whether they were in a relationship with the perpetrator.

The Progressive Conservatives will also ban night hunting, calling the practice "cruel and inhumane." It's already illegal in Manitoba, but an exception in the law allows Indigenous hunters to hunt at night with a proper permit.

The Tories also plan to introduce a resolution that reaffirms the province's commitment to freedom of conscience and religion for public servants — a reaction to Quebec's ban on public servants wearing religious symbols.

$3.4M for women's health

The Tories are promising to spend $3.4 million on women's health. The cash will provide support for women who suffered childhood sexual abuse and for sexually exploited girls, and will expand treatment for eating disorders.

In other health-care promises, patients who have a urinary tract infection could soon be able to get a prescription from a pharmacist, instead of having to go to a doctor. The province plans to start consultations on that issue, the speech from the throne said.

The government will also start consultations on removing people living with disabilities from the employment and income assistance program. The Tories say they want a distinct and separate program for people with disabilities.

Pallister's government also responded to financial woes in recent years related to the construction of the IG Field stadium, promising to restructure IG Field fiscal arrangements to increase transparency.

The government will also introduce legislation that will allow Sunday and holiday shopping restrictions to be removed if municipalities want.