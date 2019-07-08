Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery among 2019 Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Olympic gold medallist and television host Jon Montgomery is among seven people inducted into the 2019 class of the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

Montgomery, from Russell, Man., won gold in the skeleton racing event at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He later became the host of the reality TV show The Amazing Race Canada.

Joining Montgomery in the class of 2019 is wheelchair basketball player and racer Michelle Stilwell, one of the most decorated Paralympians in the world. Stilwell has won seven Paralympic medals, including six golds, and nine world championship titles.

She is the first Canadian Paralympian to win gold in two different summer sports, winning gold medals in 200m and 500m events at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics. She took gold in the 200m again in the 2012 London Paralympics, and was also part of the Canadian wheelchair basketball team that won gold at the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney.

Michelle Stilwell won a total of six Paralympic gold medals in basketball and track, in addition to being a nine-time world champion. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Other athletes recognized this year include cricket player Charles Baksh, and weightlifter Susanne Dandenault.

Those inducted as "builders" this year include Don Hornby (rowing), Maureen Orchard (basketball/wheelchair basketball) and Hector Vergara (soccer).

Vergara is a former FIFA official who served as executive director of the Manitoba Soccer Association.

The 2019 Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame inductees, front row left to right: Hector Vergara , Susanne Dandenault, Charles Baksh, Maureen Orchard and Don Hornby. Back row left to right: 1987-89 Brandon University Bobcats basketball team represented by Frank Bojarski (player), Jerry Hemmings (head coach) and Doug Carmichael (player). (Submitted by Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame)

The Brandon University Bobcats basketball teams from 1987-1989 are being inducted in the team dynasty category. The team is one of only three Canadian university teams to win three consecutive national championships.

This year's induction ceremony on Nov. 2 will mark 40 years for the annual event.