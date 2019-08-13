Manitoba election guide: Where to vote, what to bring and how to register

Manitobans will head to the polls this fall for the province's 42nd provincial general election.

Here's what you need to know before you vote on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

What am I voting on?

Manitobans will each vote for a representative in one of 57 provincial ridings. There are currently six parties registered in the province:

Communist Party of Canada — Manitoba.

The Green Party of Manitoba.

Manitoba Liberal Party.

Manitoba First.

The New Democratic Party of Manitoba.

The Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.

The ridings look different this year than they did last time around: In December, an independent commission drew up new boundaries for all the ridings, renaming 14 of them and adding a new riding in Winnipeg (McPhillips).

Boundaries were altered due to population changes reflected in the 2016 census, in an effort to keep roughly 22,000 residents in each riding.

​How do I know which riding I'm in?

You can head to Election Manitoba's website and search your home address here.

The search will tell you what riding you're in, as well as where you should vote and your returning office information.

Am I eligible to vote?

To vote in this election, you must be:

A Canadian citizen.

At least 18 years old on election day.

A resident of Manitoba for at least six months before election day.

If you're not sure whether you're eligible to vote, you can do a search on Election Manitoba's website. By entering your name, date of birth and address, you can see if you're on the voters list.

If you're on the list, you can expect to get a voter information card in the mail telling you where and when you can vote.

If you don't get a card, you can contact your Elections Manitoba returning office to register your information. Voters can also register at the voting location, either on election day or during advance polling.

What if I'm not on the voters list?

If you aren't on the list, you have until Aug. 22 to get your name on it.

To register, you'll need your driver's licence number, Manitoba enhanced identification card or two other pieces of ID.

You can do it a few different ways:

In person at your returning office (remember your ID).

Online, using Elections Manitoba's online voter registration service.

Through a registration agent, by contacting your returning office to arrange for an agent to visit your home.

If you miss the Aug. 22 deadline, you can still vote, but you'll have to register in person. You'll need to present your identification and take an oath at the voting place.

What do I need in order to vote?

To cast a ballot, you'll need identification that indicates your name and address.

You only need one piece if you bring government-issued ID that includes your name, address and a photo — a valid driver's licence or a Manitoba enhanced identification card are the most common examples.

You can also bring any two documents that together show your name and current address. That could include things like your Manitoba Health card, your passport, a utility bill, a credit card statement, an Indian status card, a band membership card or a Métis citizenship card. You can find a full list of acceptable options online.

If you don't have any of those, but you're on the voters list, you can also get a registered voter to vouch for you, or affirm your identity by signing an oath. The person vouching for you has to have acceptable ID, and it only works if you're on the voters list.

Vouching can only be done on election day — not during advance voting. A voter may only vouch for one other voter.