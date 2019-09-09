Manitoba NDP makes gains in Winnipeg as PCs win 2nd majority, CBC News projects

Wab Kinew has passed his first electoral test as leader of the Manitoba NDP, as CBC News has projected he will win his seat in Fort Rouge and early results suggest the party is poised to gain seats this election.

The Opposition party is projected to win 18 seats in Manitoba's 57-seat legislature — four more than they won in 2016.

The Metropolitan Theatre in Winnipeg exploded in cheers as NDP Leader Wab Kinew took the stage Tuesday night. Voters, he said, made it clear that "they want us to be the conscience of Manitoba."

"I don't think we were defeated tonight," he told the crowd. "And the sign that many Manitobans agree are all the New Democrat MLAs elected today."

In addition to Fort Rouge, the NDP are projected to win several other seats previously held by the party, including Nahanni Fontaine's St. Johns seat and Amanda Lathlin's seat in The Pas-Kameesak.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to supporters on Tuesday night:

Wab Kinew has passed his first electoral test as leader of the Manitoba NDP, as CBC News has projected he will win his seat in Fort Rouge and early results suggest the party is poised to gain seats this election. 7:46

Projected victories in St. Vital, St. James and Transcona would return three seats lost in 2016 to the NDP fold. All were seats the NDP put resources into winning back during the summer election campaign.

"I feel energized, enthused and proud," said Kinew, who ran against Green Party Leader James Beddome and four other candidates in Fort Rouge, a seat he first won in 2016.

The mood in the room Tuesday got a boost when the NDP was projected to win St. Vital, with candidate Jamie Moses projected to defeat incumbent cabinet minister Colleen Mayer.

Moses will make history, along with the Union Station NDP candidate Uzoma Asagwara, as the first black MLAs elected to the Manitoba Legislature, according to CBC News projections.

"What we are seeing is positive energy," Nahanni Fontaine said at The Met Tuesday evening. "We have made history tonight."

NDP campaign co-chair Bea Bruske also said St. James is projected to swing back to the NDP after being lost to the PCs in 2016. Diljeet Brar is the projected winner in Burrows, a seat previously held by the Manitoba Liberals.

The Opposition NDP went into the 2019 election with 12 seats — two less than they held after the 2016 election.

They lost St. Boniface to the Manitoba Liberals in a 2018 byelection after former leader Greg Selinger resigned his seat. Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is projected to hold onto that seat for his party.

The Maples seat was lost in 2017 after Mohinder Saran was kicked out of the NDP caucus following sexual harassment allegations.

The NDP lost power after 17 years in government in 2016, when Brian Pallister's PCs won a historic 40-seat majority.

Throughout this year's 29-day election campaign, the NDP focused on health care as its main issue and rarely veered from leader Wab Kinew's message that the NDP would reverse health care changes made under Pallister's government.

That included a pledge to reopen the emergency rooms at Concordia and Seven Oaks hospitals in Winnipeg, which were converted to urgent care centres.

Other NDP campaign pledges included a $350 Hydro rebate for every Manitoban, and a controversial promise to keep a flat carbon tax of $20 per tonne — rather than Ottawa's escalating carbon tax, which will reach $50 per tonne by 2022.

Overall, CBC's poll tracker showed the NDP maintaining second place lead throughout the past two months.

The Opposition party's polling numbers were never high enough to put them ahead of the Progressive Conservatives, but were enough to keep them in a solid second, with the Manitoba Liberals trailing behind.

The party aimed to take back some swing ridings lost to the PCs in 2016, putting resources into the Winnipeg ridings of Southdale, St. Vital and St. James.

Outside Winnipeg, the party looked to make up for its losses in the north — including Thompson and Kewatinook.

In Kinew's first run at Fort Rouge in 2016, prior to becoming party leader in 2017, he won 37 per cent of the vote in the Winnipeg riding, beating out Progressive Conservative candidate Audrey Gordon, who ran in Southdale this year for the Tories.