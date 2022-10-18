Manitoba plans to add 2,000 workers to health-care system with $200M plan

Manitoba aims to add 2,000 health-care professionals to the public system with $200 million in funding announced Thursday.

The plan focuses on staff retention, training more professionals by expanding Manitoba health-care programs, and recruiting new workers through immigration and graduation by reducing barriers to getting into the system, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said.

"This action plan is a critical turning point to address Manitoba's health human resource challenges," she said.

Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said retaining the roughly 40,000 workers in the system is the "first and most important pillar" of the plan.

Financial incentives will be offered to staff who work weekends and to those who work full-time.

The province will also work toward ending mandated overtime for nurses, some of whom have been forced to work 14- to 16-hour shifts during the pandemic.

Gordon has asked the heads of health-care organizations to come up with plans to reduce the burden caused by overtime.

"This is the right thing to do," she said. "Respect starts with listening, and we've heard the concerns of front-line nurses."

The province is also working to form a provincial agency to reduce reliance on nurses from private agencies to fill staffing holes in the public system. Gordon said the work stems from an element of the Manitoba Nurses Union's 2021 collective agreement.

Darlene Jackson, president of the MNU, said the announcements are a step in the right direction.

"Nurses are problem-solvers, and we are anxious to develop and see the implementation of further effective measures to solve the many challenges of our nursing human resource crisis," she said in a statement.

The announcement comes two weeks after Doctors Manitoba, which advocates on behalf of physicians, released five recommendations of its own.

Those include offering more mental health supports to address burnout among health-care staff, offering more financial incentives to out-of-province prospects considering moving to Manitoba, and making recruitment efforts smoother.

Gordon promised to work with Doctors Manitoba to strengthen physician practices in Manitoba and improve access to primary care, including through financial support for clinics that choose to expand evening and weekend hours.

The province is also moving forward with Doctors Manitoba's recommendation to create a centralized hub where health-care workers can connect for advice on complex cases. The plan includes connecting rural and remote health-care workers with physicians who are emergency medicine specialists, in hopes of reducing the need for medevac transfers to hospitals in urban centres.

Manitoba is also going to cover the licensing fees of all licensed health professionals for two years and add more safety officers to hospitals, Gordon said.