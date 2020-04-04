Free Manitoba 150 concert slated for June postponed due to COVID-19

A free concert featuring two iconic Winnipeg musicians has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman were to help Manitobans ring in the province's 150th anniversary in front of the legislature on June 27.

The concert's organizers, Smith Events, are trying to set up an alternate date later in the year.

The postponement comes as the Manitoba Summer Fair was cancelled for the same reason.

