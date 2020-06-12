Feelings mixed as Manitoba considers dropping 14-day isolation for some travellers

Manitoba may soon remove a mandatory 14-day isolation for some travellers entering the province, a change that could benefit the tourism industry feeling the financial hit from COVID-19 — but not everyone is onboard.

The province is looking to allow travellers from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, northwestern Ontario and all three territories to enter without self-isolating, according to the third phase of its draft reopening plan.

Isolation rules would remain in place for visitors from Eastern Canada, where infection rates remain high.

But some Winnipeggers spending an evening outside at the recently reopened Forks Market worry about the risks of loosening the provincial borders, especially as Manitobans begin to return to a semblance of normalcy.

"It's kind of worrisome," said Konrad Wazny. "As you can see here...we're doing our everyday, normal things."

"There are vulnerable populations [here] that could still be affected by what's going on outside of Manitoba," said Madison Stratton. "I think it's really important to protect our population as best as we can."

"It could take us back quite a few steps," she said.

"Until now, Winnipeg is safe," said Obeda Abdulahad. "The numbers are good. We don't want the numbers going high."

"It would be better to wait for a while," said Onkar Singh.

"I do have a bit of cabin land out in northwestern Ontario, so it would be nice, but not at the risk of public safety," said Zach Meikle.

People entering Manitoba from western Canada and northwestern Ontario may soon be exempt from the mandatory 14-day isolation period. (Travis Golby/CBC)

But right next door to the bustling market, the manager of a near-empty hotel says loosening the mandatory isolation would be "fantastic" for them. The Inn At The Forks lost more than 90 per cent of its business this spring.

The biggest obstacle for them was the mandatory isolation for anyone arriving from anywhere outside Manitoba, according to Joel Waterman.

"We're very dependent on rubber tire traffic," Waterman said.

"Getting those provincial borders open and welcoming our neighbours to the west and east is going to be really important as a huge focus this summer."

Waterman thinks if the mandatory isolation is loosened, business could triple this summer. He's also hoping it could mean he could hire back dozens of staff who were laid off in the spring.

Vehicles stopped at a checkpoint in March at the Manitoba-Ontario border. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg's empty airport could also see more flights. Before the pandemic, Richardson International Airport saw 12,000 people a day. Now, it's down to just 300.

"We're not expecting to see a great increase right off the start. But we'll slowly start to see that increase in domestic travel," said Tyler MacAfee, spokesperson for Winnipeg Airports Authority.

The tourism industry lobbied for the easing of travel restrictions. Loosening them for other areas with low case numbers makes sense, according to Chuck Davidson with the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

"This is not flipping switch. This is turning the dial," Davidson said.

Pro athletes and film workers would be exempt if they had been isolating in Canada before they come.

The next phase of Manitoba's COVID-19 reopening plan is tentatively slated for June 21.

Every aspect of the plan is subject to change, and the provincial government is looking for feedback before a final version comes out next week. The province also warns more restrictions could return if infection rates spike.