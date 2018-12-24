Potholes, perogies and Slurpees: Hear the 12 Days of Christmas — Manitoba style
CBC staff perform a very Manitoban version of The 12 Days of Christmas, based on your suggestions
What does Manitoba want for the 12 days of Christmas?
CBC Manitoba's Information Radio asked listeners to rewrite the words to The 12 Days of Christmas, to give the traditional holiday tune a Manitoba twist. And you delivered!
So here are the 12 Days of Manitoba Christmas, as determined by our listeners.
We pulled in some serious talent for our CBC staff choir, including: Marcy Markusa, Pat Kaniuga, Colton Hutchinson, John Sauder, Marjorie Dowhos, Shannah-Lee Vidal, Nadia Kidwai, Avi Jacob, Kim Kaschor and Sam Samson.
Brian Harder, our radio and sound engineer, is on the piano.
Here's the full list:
On the 12th day of Christmas, Manitoba gave to me:
Twelve potholes forming
Eleven frybread tacos
Ten-buck social tickets
Nine Goldeyes swinging
Eight crafters brewing
Seven mismatched mittens
Six homemade perogies
Five Laine goals
Four frozen Slurpees
Three Sals Nips
Two great grey owls
And a train on the way to Churchill.