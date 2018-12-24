What does Manitoba want for the 12 days of Christmas?

CBC Manitoba's Information Radio asked listeners to rewrite the words to The 12 Days of Christmas, to give the traditional holiday tune a Manitoba twist. And you delivered!

So here are the 12 Days of Manitoba Christmas, as determined by our listeners.

We pulled in some serious talent for our CBC staff choir, including: Marcy Markusa, Pat Kaniuga, Colton Hutchinson, John Sauder, Marjorie Dowhos, Shannah-Lee Vidal, Nadia Kidwai, Avi Jacob, Kim Kaschor and Sam Samson.

Brian Harder, our radio and sound engineer, is on the piano.

Here's the full list:

On the 12th day of Christmas, Manitoba gave to me:

Twelve potholes forming

Eleven frybread tacos

Ten-buck social tickets

Nine Goldeyes swinging

Eight crafters brewing

Seven mismatched mittens

Six homemade perogies

Five Laine goals

Four frozen Slurpees

Three Sals Nips

Two great grey owls

And a train on the way to Churchill.