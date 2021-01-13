Manitoba could vaccinate everyone by end of April if feds gave enough doses, task force says
Supports premier's claim that every eligible Manitoban could be vaccinated by that time
Every Manitoban who wants the COVID-19 vaccine could get it by the end of April if the province had enough doses, members of the provincial task force said Wednesday, backing up a claim made last week by Premier Brian Pallister.
With planned expansions to vaccination clinics and staffing, Manitoba could deliver both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to every eligible person in the province by the end of April, but it would need an additional 1.8 million doses to do it.
As of Wednesday, Manitoba had received 28,080 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 7,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Under its current plans to scale up vaccinations, based on the number of doses Manitoba expects to receive from the federal government, the province expects to average 1,563 doses per day through January, reaching 2,500 per day through February.
An immunization rollout plan published by the province projects about 70 per cent of Manitobans will receive two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine by the end of 2021.
Members of the province's vaccine implementation task force presented the data to members of the media during a technical briefing on Wednesday.
Last week, Premier Brian Pallister said every Manitoban could get vaccinated by the end of March, if the federal government provided enough doses.
