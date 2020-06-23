Manitoba to end birth alerts by July 1: families minister

The practice of birth alerts is officially coming to an end at the end of this month, Manitoba's families minister says.

Birth alerts are warnings from social services agencies to hospitals, intended to flag the history of a mother who is considered "high risk." The alerts may lead to a baby being apprehended in the hospital by Child and Family Services.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Families Minister Heather Stefanson said birth alerts will no longer be issued as of July 1, 2020.

"The practice of birth alerts will officially stop by the end of this month," she said.

"Birth alerts will be replaced with proactive, preventative supports to help keep families together in our communities," she said.

The Progressive Conservative government has been working with child welfare authorities and agencies to "limit the use of birth alerts to the greatest extent possible, relying instead on providing at-risk mothers with the resources and supports that they need," Stefanson said Tuesday.

Four birth alerts were issued in May 2020, compared to 38 during the same month last year, she said.