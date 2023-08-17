80-year-old Winnipeg man completes 3,000-kilometre bike ride to raise money for Ukrainian newcomers

An 80-year-old man from Winnipeg has raised almost $10,000 for Ukrainian newcomers after completing a 3,000-kilometre bike ride across southern Manitoba.

"I just saw myself as being another part of caring people doing something to help people in need," said Fred Enns on Wednesday evening at the Ukraine Kyiv Folklorama pavilion, where he completed his ride.

Enns, who was a public school teacher for 35 years, has always enjoyed bicycle touring and has cycled in other fundraising rides before.

He said cycling is therapeutic, and he likes the unpredictability of it.

"You have a lot of time to sort through issues, solve all the world problems," said Enns, whose parents came to Canada from Ukraine.

"Our lives are pretty structured and we can probably tell you what we'll be doing next week at this time. Touring is quite a different piece of cake."

Fred Enns finished his 3,000-kilometre journey at the Ukraine Kyiv Folklorama pavilion, located at Maples Collegiate in Winnipeg, on Wednesday evening. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Enns said he thought he'd combine his love of cycling with another cause that's important to help — helping displaced Ukrainians in Manitoba.

"It just disturbed me that 100 years after World War I, and we're still doing the same horrible things to individuals," Enns told CBC. "There just doesn't seem to be any end to it."

Enns's ride began in St. Adolphe, Man., on July 18. He cycled about 100 kilometres each day before arriving back in Winnipeg.

The funds will go to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress — Manitoba Provincial Council, adding to the about $250,000 that the organization has already shared with newcomers, said Joanne Lewendosky, president of the council.

"This is phenomenal, for a man at his age," Lewendosky said. "He was determined, and we're delighted to have him here today."