People in northern Manitoba are tense after RCMP announced two men in a national manhunt could be in the area — and a car matching the one they were last seen driving was found burning and abandoned near a First Nation.

"It's an understandable fear for our community members. It's an unknown for anyone, as far as whether they [suspects] are or are not in the community," said Dwayne Forman, mayor of the town of Gillam.

His advice for people in the area is to "stay safe, stay indoors, and if you're travelling alone, I wouldn't recommend it. Travel in groups and keep your eyes open for any suspicious individuals."

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are considered armed and dangerous and wanted by police in connection with the shooting deaths of a tourist couple in northern British Columbia last week, as well as in the suspicious death of another man whose body was found days later near Dease Lake, B.C.

Police said on Tuesday the two men had since been spotted in northern Saskatchewan and could now be in Manitoba.

RCMP released these images of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky as they looked when spotted in northern Saskatchewan. (RCMP)

Gillam is 55 kilometres west of Fox Lake Cree Nation, where the abandoned and torched vehicle was found in bush off Highway 290 — which links the two communities along the Nelson River.

Forman said the vehicle was reported on fire around 7 p.m. CT Monday. RCMP have not confirmed whether or not it is connected to the manhunt.

Hardeep Sahota, who works in a restaurant at Kettle River Inn and Suites in Gillam, said she typically keeps the back door open for fresh air. Not this morning, however.

"I was thinking maybe they might come from the back, so I just let close the back door. I have to be very careful, because they might be hungry and they will come and eat," she said.

She also had her son-in-law drive her to work on Wednesday, rather than walk as she normally would.

The torched vehicle was found in bush off Highway 290 — which links Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation. (Submitted by Cassandra Neepin)

Forman described the region, about 760 kilometres north of Winnipeg, as "all swamp, heavy trees" and sometimes visited by polar bears which, until now, have been the only strangers that have posed any danger.

Gillam, which has about 1,200 people, is one of the northernmost towns in Manitoba accessible by year-round road. Many communities in that part of the province are isolated and accessible only by air or winter ice roads.

Forman said McLeod and Schmegelsky face limited transportation routes out of the area, which now has a heightened police presence as RCMP search for them.

"There's only one road in and one road out," he said, adding that if they're on foot, it's challenging terrain.

"It's pretty rugged for them if they're trucking through the tree lines."

RCMP released this image earlier this week of the vehicle Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were believed to be driving. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On Wednesday morning, News Corp Australia published an article in which Schmegelsky's father, Alan, said the two young men described themselves as self-taught survivalists who "trained in war and camouflage in the woods" where they liked to go and "play war."

Lucas Fowler, 23, an Australian, and Chynna Deese, 24, an American, were discovered gunned down along the side of the Alaska Highway south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., on July 15.

Four days later, McLeod and Schmegelsky's burnt-out truck was discovered near the community of Dease Lake, more than 470 kilometres away from the first crime scene. The body of an unidentified man in his 50s or 60s was found two kilometres south of that truck.

RCMP officers sift through evidence at the scene of the burnt-out truck in B.C. The vehicle had been used by Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (Chris Corday/CBC)

Police said Schmegelsky and McLeod were later spotted on surveillance video at a grocery store in northern Saskatchewan and believed to be travelling in a grey 2011 Toyota RAV4.

The RCMP released images from that video Tuesday, showing McLeod wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon image with the caption "a wild Cathulhu appears" and Schmegelsky wearing a camouflage-patterned jacket.