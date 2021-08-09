U of W faculty ponder mandatory masks, vaccines

With just over a month until University of Winnipeg students and staff head back to campus, mandatory vaccines are up for discussion.

The University of Winnipeg Faculty Association is set to hold a special meeting today to decide its stance on whether everyone on campus should be required to get the shots before heading back to school.

After hearing from members at the meeting, the group plans to submit its recommendations to university administration later this week, said faculty association president Peter Miller.

