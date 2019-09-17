Mandatory overnight taxi pre-payment starts Sept. 30

People catching a cab late at night or early in the morning will soon have to pay a $10 deposit before being taken to their destination.

The City of Winnipeg announced a pilot project on Monday that will begin on Sept. 30. The pilot will require all taxi passengers riding between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to pay the deposit. At the end of the trip, passengers will pay the remaining balance of the ride, or be refunded if their trip costs less than $10.

Anyone who doesn't make the pre-payment deposit between these hours will not be allowed to ride in a taxi.

The city said in a news release that all payment methods will be accepted for the deposit, and that refunds may be issued as cash regardless of the pre-payment method.

The news release said the project will determine if mandatory pre-payment will reduce arguments over taxi fares.

City Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) said fare disputes have been identified as one of the main sources of conflict in Winnipeg taxis.

"Through this pilot, we hope to find out if mandatory pre-payment will help make taxi rides a safer and more equitable experience for both drivers and passengers," said Allard, who is also chair of the public works committee.

People who begin their trip at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, present a valid taxi voucher or maintain an account with the taxi dispatcher will be exempt from the pilot project. Rideshare vehicles and limousines will also be excluded.

The pilot will run for about nine months, during which time the city will monitor the number of fare disputes and customer feedback to determine next steps.