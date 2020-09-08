Skip to Main Content
Masks mandatory in Winnipeg courthouse after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Masks are mandatory in Winnipeg's Law Courts complex starting Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was last in the office on Wednesday and did not interact with the public

Masks are mandatory in the Winnipeg Law Courts complex, including St. Boniface, according to a letter from the heads of all three levels of court. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Masks are mandatory in Winnipeg's Law Courts complex starting Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The staff member was last in the office on Wednesday and did not interact with the public, according to a letter signed by the heads of all three levels of court in the province.

This person and their close contacts are in isolation.

now