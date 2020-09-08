Masks mandatory in Winnipeg courthouse after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Masks are mandatory in Winnipeg's Law Courts complex starting Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The staff member was last in the office on Wednesday and did not interact with the public, according to a letter signed by the heads of all three levels of court in the province.
This person and their close contacts are in isolation.
