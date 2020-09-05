Masks required at Manitoba Liquor Marts, Winnipeg casinos, MPI offices starting next week

People going to a Manitoba Liquor Mart, Manitoba Public Insurance offices or casinos in Winnipeg will have to wear a face mask starting next week.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, people going to an MPI service centre, claim centre or physical damage centre will need to wear a face covering or mask while inside, the Crown corporation said in a news release.

Signs will be posted at entrances to remind customers of the change. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to leave, the release said.

MPI is also encouraging only one person per household to enter unless it's necessary for more than one person to come.

Employees who work with customers at those locations will also be required to wear a mask, the release said.

Starting Sept. 10, people will also be required to wear a mask inside all Manitoba Liquor Marts and Winnipeg casinos, including the Shark Club Gaming Centre.

Employees at those locations and corporate workers who interact with the public have already been required to wear masks at work, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said in a news release.