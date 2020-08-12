Mandatory face masks becoming more commonplace on Manitoba campuses

A number of post-secondary institutions in Manitoba have established new face mask policies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These institutions are among a growing group of businesses that have safety procedures that exceed those recommended or mandated by the province.

Brandon University is now requiring everyone, staff and students alike, to wear masks indoors when they're in the company of other people.

"With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases here in Brandon, we remain committed to the safety of our community. Wearing masks helps reduce viral transmission and keep each other safe," the university said in a news release on Wednesday.

The university ordered enough reusable cloth masks for all faculty staff and students, but is encouraging everyone to continue physically distancing, washing hands regularly and sanitizing commonly touched surfaces.

Assiniboine Community College also says its campuses are now "mask expected environments."

That means "the general expectation is that staff, students and visitors wear a face mask or covering," according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

The college has campuses in Dauphin, Brandon, Russell and Winnipeg.

Previously, the college says its campuses were "mask supportive."

Meanwhile, Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg is appealing to the community to donate masks with the hope of gathering up to 2,000.

"While the province of Manitoba has not mandated the wearing of masks in public spaces, CMU is proactively committed to supply every student, staff, and faculty member with a mask for their use, as needed," it says on its website.

The university doesn't have a policy around mask wearing at this time.