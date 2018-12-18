'Sad day for charter rights': Police take heat for new mandatory breath sample law

The ability of police in Canada to now demand a breath sample from a driver, even without reasonable suspicion they have been drinking, has prompted howls of protest.

The Winnipeg Police Service posted a Twitter message Monday afternoon about the new law, which came into effect on Tuesday.

"Research suggests that up to 50 per cent of drivers with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit are not detected at roadside check stops," the WPS said in a media release.

"Mandatory alcohol screening will assist in deterring individuals impaired by alcohol from driving, as well as better detect those who do."

The Twitter posting received immediate reaction, with the majority declaring it unconstitutional and "a sad day for charter rights."

Starting tomorrow, officers will be able to test a breath sample of any driver, even without reasonable suspicion that the driver has alcohol in their body. Driver's who refuse to provide a sample will be subject to the criminal offence of "refusal".<a href="https://t.co/y30An4ljC3">https://t.co/y30An4ljC3</a> —@wpgpolice

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms states that "everyone has the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure."

"Rights are rights. We should all be concerned when they're eroded (or just snatched, as in this case)," wrote Twitter user @wpgchrish in response to the police service's tweet.

Others blasted it as a lunge toward a police state and expressed concern that it could lead to racial profiling. Some worried about it being the beginning of a slippery slope leading to police being able to enter homes without reason or warrant.

New Winnipeg Police March. Hail to the leader <a href="https://t.co/0xn98nugfr">pic.twitter.com/0xn98nugfr</a> —@madwpgguy

The mandatory testing is a part of Bill C-46, which was passed by the federal government earlier this year. It allows officers to order the breath sample if a driver has been pulled over for a lawful reason, be it a check stop or a traffic infraction.

Under the old law, officers required reasonable grounds to suspect a driver was impaired before demanding a breathalyzer test.

"Test a breath sample, even without reasonable suspicion." Will you also be looking to knock down doors without reasonable suspicion? —@seanadb This is an overreach of power. If you have no reasonable cause to suspect that someone might be intoxicated, you have no business asking for them to submit a breathalyzer. This is criminalising people for the sake of it, and will erode public trust. —@GooseTheGander

The Winnipeg police tweet had more than 140 replies and more than 240 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon.

Not everyone is opposed, however.

I'm okay with this. I'd get out of my car and roll around in the snow if it meant stopping people from drunk driving. Even one person dying because of them is one too many. People whine about their rights, but what my right to not be killed by some drunken a-hole? —@McTreeBeard Awesome! If you have nothing to hide? You hide nothing. 👍🏼 —@76Katwoman

A story about the new law published on the CBC Manitoba website had dozens of comments by Tuesday afternoon, while a Facebook post on the CBC Manitoba page had 140 comments by Tuesday morning.

In each case, the responses were a similar blend of criticism and support — the majority objecting.