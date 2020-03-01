Man, woman arrested after break-ins at dozens of small business across Winnipeg

Two people are facing charges in connection with dozens of break-ins at small businesses throughout Winnipeg last month.

In February, investigators noticed a pattern of break-ins at small businesses, many of which were close to places that had already been broken into, Winnipeg police said in a Sunday news release.

The incidents all happened along busy streets across the city, police said. Investigators from the Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit eventually identified a vehicle that was linked to a number of the incidents.

On Thursday, police arrested a 49-year-old man linked to the vehicle, along with a 43-year-old woman thought to be an accomplice.

The man had three throwing knives concealed in a sheath around his ankle when he was picked up by officer, the release said.

The 49-year-old was charged with 46 counts of breaking and entering, and one count each of possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes and possessing break-in instruments.

The woman was charged with 37 counts of breaking and entering, and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing break-in instruments.

Both were detained.