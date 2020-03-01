Man, woman arrested after break-ins at dozens of small business across Winnipeg
Pair charged with total of 83 counts of breaking and entering during month of February, police say
Two people are facing charges in connection with dozens of break-ins at small businesses throughout Winnipeg last month.
In February, investigators noticed a pattern of break-ins at small businesses, many of which were close to places that had already been broken into, Winnipeg police said in a Sunday news release.
The incidents all happened along busy streets across the city, police said. Investigators from the Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit eventually identified a vehicle that was linked to a number of the incidents.
On Thursday, police arrested a 49-year-old man linked to the vehicle, along with a 43-year-old woman thought to be an accomplice.
The man had three throwing knives concealed in a sheath around his ankle when he was picked up by officer, the release said.
The 49-year-old was charged with 46 counts of breaking and entering, and one count each of possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes and possessing break-in instruments.
The woman was charged with 37 counts of breaking and entering, and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing break-in instruments.
Both were detained.