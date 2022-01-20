Man who sought asylum desperate to stay in Manitoba despite impending deportation date

A Winnipeg law firm is asking the Canadian Border Services Agency to defer the deportation of a man who has been living in Manitoba for five years, but is scheduled to be removed from the country on Friday.

Issah Habib crossed into Manitoba at the Emerson border seeking asylum in September 2016. Habib said he's fighting to stay because he fears for his safety if he returns to Ghana due to a land dispute with a family member and because he's gay.

"I don't have anybody back home," said Habib in an interview with CBC News.

"My country Ghana, they don't accept gay."

Habib, 41, said he made a claim for refugee protection when he arrived in the country, and cited his sexual orientation and family land dispute in the hearing. But the claim was rejected by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

The decision, which followed a hearing in November 2016, said there were inconsistencies with how Habib answered certain questions, and his claim was rejected because it lacked credibility.

Habib said his appeal was rejected, and an application to stay in Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds was also denied.

"They say that I'm lying," said Habib. "I told them no, it's no lying. I'm telling the truth."

Situation 'heightened' in Ghana: Owusu-Akyeeah

Reuters reported in November 2021, public hearings were held in Ghana into a new anti-LGBT bill "that would make it a crime to be gay, bisexual or transgender."

"I can understand why this person has that fear, not only generally speaking, but especially now since the situation has been more heightened because of this new LGBTQ bill," said Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, the executive director of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity.

Owusu-Akyeeah said in Ghana what's called "homosexual acts" are punishable under the current criminal code. She said that has been used as an opportunity for physical violence and arrests, but not necessarily jail.

However, this new bill goes further and specifically names LGBQ identities, she said.

As she understands it, the hearings on the proposed legislation have been on pause over the holiday season.

Language barriers affect process: advocate

Habib said immigration enforcement officers came to his house Monday. He said he's been told to go for a COVID-19 test Friday morning, and then report to the airport by 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada said in an email they can't provide specifics on a case and referred to a section of the Immigration and Refugee Act addressing privacy.

The spokesperson wrote that Canada's refugee determination system "has a sophisticated set of checks and balances for individuals who feel their claims have been wrongly determined. For example, unsuccessful refugee claimants may appeal their cases to the Refugee Appeal Division and, as appropriate, the Federal Court."

Maggie Yeboah, the former president of the The Ghanaian Union of Manitoba and friend of Habib's, has been assisting him with his case.

She's also worried about what he'll face if he's returned to Ghana.

Yeboah said she's helped others who have come here seeking asylum. She said some people can have difficulties filing their claims due to language barriers, and believes that could have affected Habib's answers during his hearing being inconsistent.

"So this is not only for Issah, that sometimes based on translation, their main claim, or, what they say, is lost in the process," said Yeboah.

Claim aside, she's appealing for him to be able to stay in Canada, as he's made a life here in Manitoba.

"Issah has been a good citizen," she said. "He's working. He's contributing to our economy. Issah has been paying taxes, Issah hasn't hurt anybody, he's not a criminal. I can go on and on about Issah. Why would Issah be deported or be removed?"

They have also reached out to MP Leah Gazan and asked for her assistance.

In a written statement Gazan said "Although I cannot comment on the specifics of this case, our commitment to upholding 2SLGBTQ+ rights must include taking very seriously the risks that 2SLGBTQ+ community members and their allies face in many parts of the world."

"We must understand that being asked to prove your sexual orientation causes harm — a person's sexual orientation should never be on trial when they make a claim for protection. I call on the government to take every possible action to ensure they are not sending people to circumstances where they will face persecution," Gazan said in the statement.

Lawyer Ken Zaifman told CBC News his firm got involved with Habib's case just recently, when Habib received the notice he would be removed from Canada.

Zaifman said the firm filed an application for a temporary residency visa and is asking for a deferral of Habib's removal, however he admits there's little time left before his departure date.

"He's in an unfortunate situation," said Zaifman.

"We still have a day or two," he said. "We'll still keep trying to do what we can to keep him here, but we have to be realistic."

Zaifman said if the deferral request is not granted, there are options available for Habib to apply to come back to Canada from Ghana.