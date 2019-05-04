Man who collapsed in front of downtown hotel didn't say he'd been shot: manager

A man is in hospital after being shot in Winnipeg early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police say emergency personnel responded to a report of an injured male at about 1:10 a.m. on Ellice Avenue west of Donald Street.

A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police tape could be seen outside the Quest Inn at Ellice and Carlton Street Saturday morning.

Blaine Johnson, general manager of the Quest Inn, says it was the hotel staff that called an ambulance after the injured man collapsed in front of the hotel.

He says the man didn't say anything about being shot, and staff didn't notice bullet wounds.

"They asked him what was wrong and he said he was having stomach pains.… There's no blood, there's no evidence of a shot or anything like that, so our staff called an ambulance," he said.

"It was several hours later, I think about three in the morning, a little after three in the morning, that police showed up.

"I guess something happened in the hospital that they realized it was a shooting."

Johnson said hotel staff have been working with police.

The major crimes unit is continuing to investigate.