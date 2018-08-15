Winnipeg man sought for role in domestic incidents

A 46-year-old man from Winnipeg is wanted in connection to various incidents of domestic violence.

James Edward Caton is being sought on 11 outstanding warrants, police say.

According to the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench a woman filed a protection order against Caton in March 2018. The order, among other restrictions, prevents Caton from contacting the woman or being within two blocks of her home or work.

Police say Caton is believed to be in Winnipeg and ask anyone who sees him to avoid confrontation, and call the North District Domestic Violence Unit at 204-986-2848 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS instead.

