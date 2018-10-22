RCMP looking for man suspected of stealing from mailboxes, cars, and breaking into homes

Oakbank RCMP are looking for a 42-year-old man suspected of stealing from mail boxes, motor vehicles, and a number of break and enters.

Emery Peter Smith, a Winnipeg man, is charged with 17 offences, including fraud and forging documents.

Police say they believe Smith opened several bank accounts under a false name at financial institutions in Winnipeg.

Smith did so using forged government identification, according to an RCMP news release.

Emery Peter Smith, 42, is wanted by RCMP on several fraud-related charges. (Submitted by RCMP)

The accused is described as being 5-foot-7, 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. RCMP believe he might be in the Winnipeg area.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to contact the Oakbank detachment at (204) 444-3847 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

