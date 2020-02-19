Man charged with voyeurism after allegations employee was recorded in Winnipeg Boston Pizza location

A 43-year-old man has been charged with adult voyeurism in connection with allegations a manager recorded an employee though a hole in the wall of a staff washroom of a Winnipeg Boston Pizza location.

The Winnipeg Police Service started investigating the allegations against a manager at the Pembina Highway location in January.

Police received the complaint on Dec. 21, 2019, according to a spokesperson.

The manager was let go due after the allegations surfaced, according to Karley David, a spokesperson for Enright Group, which owns several of the Boston Pizza restaurants in Manitoba, including the one on Pembina.

"We have nothing to offer on the status of the charges," David said in an email to CBC News earlier this week.

The company would not comment further, but is prepared to cooperate further with police, David added.

The 43-year-old was released from custody on an undertaking.