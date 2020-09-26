Brandon police arrest man accused of making mass shooting threat on social media

A man who police say made online threats to carry out a mass shooting was arrested in Brandon, Man., Friday evening, police say.

The Brandon Police Service was notified Friday night about a person making comments on social media about a mass shooting, according to a Saturday news release.

Police say they found photos of the man posing with what appeared to be numerous firearms on his social media page, along with threatening comments.

Police got a warrant and searched a home in the 700 block of Sixth Street in the southwestern Manitoba city, where they arrested the 26-year-old man around 11:30 p.m.

Police also say they found several airsoft guns.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats. He is scheduled to appear in court in November.