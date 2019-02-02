Police Taser man, twice, while trying to arrest him for allegedly driving stolen car

Winnipeg police say they had to use a Taser on a 39-year-old man, twice, while trying to arrest him Thursday on suspicion he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Police are investigating whether the 39-year-old suspect stole a compact hatchback vehicle from outside a restaurant on Main Street — between Aberdeen and Mountain avenues — where it was left unattended and running, at about 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

He was wearing a wig, large sunglasses, and a hat, in an attempt to disguise himself, police say.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Salter Avenue and Bannerman Avenue about half an hour later, and located the vehicle when it parked at the rear of a residence in 100 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

The supervising officer tried to arrest the driver, but the man became aggressive, a police news release says.

A Taser was deployed but was ineffective, the news release says. When the man took off his upper clothing, officers tried using a Taser a second time, but it was ineffective again.

The man then evaded police, and forced his way into a nearby residence to try to hide. He was taken into custody inside after a brief struggle with police.

The residence belongs to someone the suspect knows, and they declined to press break and enter charges.

The 39-year-old man is now facing charges of resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while prohibited, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A police spokesperson said the suspect has not been charged with motor vehicle theft as police have not been able to prove that he was the person who took the car.