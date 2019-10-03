Man stabbed numerous times in Elmwood-area home
Accused was couch-surfing at house, police say
An argument between two men ended with one being stabbed and the other being arrested after running from the house in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood.
The men were in a house on Martin Avenue E., between Grey Street and Gateway Road, on Wednesday afternoon when they got into a verbal dispute, police said.
Things escalated to the point where an 18-year-old man, who lived at the house, was stabbed numerous times in the upper body, police said.
A 21-year-old who was "couch-surfing" and staying temporarily at the home ran off but was later located by patrolling officers, a police spokesperson said.
The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.
The 21-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
