Man stabbed numerous times in Elmwood-area home

An argument between two men ended with one being stabbed and the other being arrested after running from the house in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood.

The men were in a house on Martin Avenue E., between Grey Street and Gateway Road, on Wednesday afternoon when they got into a verbal dispute, police said.

Things escalated to the point where an 18-year-old man, who lived at the house, was stabbed numerous times in the upper body, police said.

A 21-year-old who was "couch-surfing" and staying temporarily at the home ran off but was later located by patrolling officers, a police spokesperson said.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

The 21-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

