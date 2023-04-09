Man stabbed, robbed in downtown Winnipeg

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man was robbed and stabbed in an unprovoked attack near Alexander Avenue and Logan Avenue Saturday night, Winnipeg police say.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The victim was walking in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue when two people approached him and demanded his possessions at knifepoint, police said in a release Sunday.

Unprovoked, one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the upper body, and both suspects fled the scene. The victim also left and was later brought to the hospital in unstable condition but was upgraded to stable, the statement said.

About 25 minutes after the stabbing and with help from a police helicopter, police found one of the suspects walking around Logan Avenue and Winks Street. Officers chased the suspect and arrested him. They found a sharp-edged weapon nearby.

The suspect, 24, was detained in custody and charged with robbery and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order. The victim did not know the suspect.

The second suspect has not yet been found.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

