33-year-old man dead after being shot at Thompson home: RCMP

A 33-year-old man has died after being shot at a home in Thompson, Man., RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

Officers found the man, who had been shot, when they responded to a weapons call to a home on Ashberry Place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP said.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Thompson RCMP, major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services are investigating.

