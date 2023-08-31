33-year-old man dead after being shot at Thompson home: RCMP
A 33-year-old man has died after being shot at a home in Thompson, Man., RCMP said in a statement Thursday.
RCMP found the man, who had been shot, when responding to a weapons call
Officers found the man, who had been shot, when they responded to a weapons call to a home on Ashberry Place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP said.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Thompson RCMP, major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services are investigating.
