2 arrested after man shot, stabbed during argument at Furby Street apartment

A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital Tuesday after being shot and stabbed during an argument in at an apartment in central Winnipeg.

The man was visiting a home on Furby Street near Ellice Avenue when an argument with another man and a woman erupted, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service says.

The argument escalated, and the woman armed herself with a firearm and shot the victim in the lower body, police say. Then the man assaulted the victim with an edged weapon multiple times, police say.

The man fled and approached police officers patrolling the area. The officers gave him emergency medical care, including a tourniquet and dressing. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

A Winnipeg police officer enters an apartment building on Furby Street on Tuesday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Officers found the man and woman accused of assaulting the victim a short time later and placed them under arrest.

A 22-year-old woman and 28-year-old man are now facing numerous weapons-related charges and have been detained in custody.