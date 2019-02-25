Man shot dead by police suffered mental health issues: South Sudanese community

Winnipeg's South Sudanese community says a man shot by police on the weekend had been suffering mental health issues because he was separated from his family.

In a news release issued on Monday, the Council of South Sudanese Community of Manitoba said it is "shocked and shaken," and condemned what it calls excessive use of force by Winnipeg police.

The community identified the man as Machuar Mawien Madut.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has taken over the probe into the incident, the third shooting involving a Winnipeg police officer in 2019.

The IIU says police were called to the building 182 Colony St. at 9:43 a.m. to answer a report of a man armed with a hammer potentially breaking into a suite.

Madut, 43, was taken to Health Sciences Centre but later died, the IIU said in a release Monday.

On Monday, Winnipeg police declined further comment on the incident.

Sandy Deng, a member of the community, says Madut had four children but they moved to British Columbia with his wife after the couple separated a couple of years ago.

"The community and family want to know why the police use lethal force on sick and non-violent person like Machuar Madut. The community and family want answers as to what might have prompted them to shoot and kill Madut," the news release said.

"Although he was not fluent in English, his body language and smile would show he would never pose a threat to anyone."​

Winnipeg police blocked off several streets in the city’s West Broadway area while responding to the Colony Street incident on Saturday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"Madut is remembered as a quiet, polite, industrious, friendly and family person. He has been struggling recently with mental health issues which resulted from his separation from his children and family," the release from the South Sudanese community stated.

The community was working just last week to co-ordinate support with health experts to help Madut with his mental health problems, the release said, adding the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and representatives from the province's Employment and Income Assistance Program were also involved.

It's hard for us to understand. What could he have done for the police to shoot him? – Sandy Deng

On Saturday, Madut had been noisily moving furniture out of his apartment for some reason, Deng says, noting another member of the South Sudanese community lived there and witnessed it.

"So he was going through a distress, visibly, for sure," she said. "Mobile crisis [response] should have been called but nobody did."

Madu had a scheduled mental health meeting later that same Saturday, and a close friend of his, who Deng said is like a cousin, planned to swing by and pick him up for the appointment.

"By the time [Madu's] cousin hear about him moving stuff, he left work early to go see him only to find the whole building was taped [off] by police," Deng said.

She says the community is planning to hold a rally in front of police headquarters on Friday to demand answers about why the lethal force was used, "and shed light into the gaps that we have in mental health services and how police officers might not be well-equipped to deal with people with mental health issues and language barriers."

"I'm really curious to hear from police … to tell us exactly what transpired between him and the police officers to the point that they have to actually use excessive force to shoot him in his apartment," Deng said.

"It's hard for us to understand. This is a human's life and we really want the truth to come out."